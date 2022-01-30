Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 201,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after buying an additional 84,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.