Jefferies Financial Group Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$0.67

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.35 to C$0.67 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC cut their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

TSE HEXO opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

