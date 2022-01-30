Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mitie Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Mitie Group has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

