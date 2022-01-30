Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($4.39) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $25,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

