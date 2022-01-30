Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

