Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for bpost SA/NV in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BPOSY. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

