JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

NASDAQ JD opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.