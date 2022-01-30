James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

JRVR stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.42. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in James River Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

