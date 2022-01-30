ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITVPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ITVPF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. ITV has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

