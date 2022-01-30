iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Stock Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 147.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. iStar makes up 6.7% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iStar worth $111,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE STAR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

