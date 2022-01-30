iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

ISPC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 298,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Tracy Curley bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $55,785.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.