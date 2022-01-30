iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

