iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.47

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 6899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

