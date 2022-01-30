iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HEWG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,936. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

