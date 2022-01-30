Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 3.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.31. 31,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,658,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of research firms have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after buying an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

