Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 3.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.31. 31,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,658,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
A number of research firms have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after buying an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,333,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
