Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IINX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 33,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Ionix Technology has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

