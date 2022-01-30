ION (ION) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 63% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. ION has a market cap of $368,033.92 and approximately $27.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00188152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00391547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00070996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,691,794 coins and its circulating supply is 13,791,794 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

