Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 861.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 424,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 454,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter.

