Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,486,000.

PGX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

