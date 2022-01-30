Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $534.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

