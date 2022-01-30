Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 6,400 ($86.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($76.09) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($89.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.75).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,314 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,510.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,343.77. The company has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

