International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 234.8% in January

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 218,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,466. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

