International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives $172.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

