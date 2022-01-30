Insider Selling: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Sells $169,937.28 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $31.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.