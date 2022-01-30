Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $522,125.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.97. Elastic has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $322,883,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,794,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,620,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

