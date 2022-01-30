Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$280,000.00.
Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$575,000.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00.
ATZ opened at C$58.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$26.46 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The firm has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
