Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires $138,138.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer acquired 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

SNSE stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

