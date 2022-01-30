Insider Buying: OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Insider Buys £5,000 in Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 100,000 shares of OKYO Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,745.82).

Shares of LON:OKYO opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.77.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

