Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $26,195,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. 15,420,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233,334. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

