Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $15.11. Indivior shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 597 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.