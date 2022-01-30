Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.