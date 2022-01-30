Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,150,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 2,448,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

