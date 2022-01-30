Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Trading Up 6.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 84,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 312,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 11,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $65,108.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,914,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

