Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Idena has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $106,045.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00129532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00182843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,947,012 coins and its circulating supply is 56,530,570 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.