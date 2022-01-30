ICU Medical, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICU Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICU Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.