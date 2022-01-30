Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 905 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 378,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $298.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

