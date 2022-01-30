Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 155 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $160.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.