Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $281.86 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

