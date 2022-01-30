Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 76.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

