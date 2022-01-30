Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of BBN opened at $24.24 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

