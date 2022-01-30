Hydra Price Up 26% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $8.13 or 0.00021379 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.52 or 0.06755368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.04 or 0.99970964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,371,656 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

