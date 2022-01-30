Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 223.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00252299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00079145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00112076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.