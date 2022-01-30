HSBC Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Buy

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.45.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

