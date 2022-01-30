Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 586,382 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $47,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $155.55 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($209.12) to £140 ($188.88) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

