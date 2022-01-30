Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $51.35 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 923,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,236 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $51,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

