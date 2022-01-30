Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of AECOM by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:ACM opened at $68.26 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

