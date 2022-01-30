Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,782 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coherent by 148.0% during the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Coherent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 59.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

COHR opened at $254.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.23. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $189.43 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

