Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 28,369 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.83 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

