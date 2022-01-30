Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $38,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

