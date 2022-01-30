Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.60% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $49,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 404.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $40.10 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

